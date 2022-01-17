Welfare check results in homicide investigation in northeast Albuquerque

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a homicide after a deceased individual was found in northeast Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that officers were dispatched to the area of Louisiana Blvd. and Lomas Blvd. regarding a welfare check early Monday morning.

Story continues below

Authorities state that a deceased individual with injuries was discovered. The victim has not been identified at this time.

APD reports that detectives have been dispatched to further investigate the death of the individual.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES