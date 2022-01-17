Welfare check results in homicide investigation in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a homicide after a deceased individual was found in northeast Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Police Department reports that officers were dispatched to the area of Louisiana Blvd. and Lomas Blvd. regarding a welfare check early Monday morning.
Story continues below
- Weather: Next storm brings wind and showers
- Crime: Man found shot after allegedly stealing tools from home
- COVID-19: Gov. urges postponing events as COVID cases rise; organizers respond
- New Mexico: Reintroduced bill would make shooting threats a felony
Authorities state that a deceased individual with injuries was discovered. The victim has not been identified at this time.
APD reports that detectives have been dispatched to further investigate the death of the individual.