Water rights activist accused of pointing gun at deputy

Crime

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – An activist recently convicted for his protest atop a Taos County water tower is facing new charges for pointing a gun at a deputy. Buck Johnston spent four days at the top of the rig last year over water rights. He was convicted of misdemeanor charges earlier this month.

Last week, the Taos County Sheriff’s Office says they were investigating reports of someone firing shots in a Ranchos de Taos neighborhood when a deputy came across Johnston and tried to questions him. The deputy says Johnston pointed an assault rifle at him and was yelling about being on private property and got increasingly agitated before the deputy ended up tasing him and taking him into custody.

He is now charged with assaulting an officer.

