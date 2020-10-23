Washington contractor charged with bribing BIA official for jobs in New Mexico

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Washington contractor and New Mexico government official are facing federal charges after they are accused of a bribery scheme. According to federal prosecutors, Christopher Clemens was trying to secure contracts through the Bureau of Indian Affairs for his construction business.

In 2018, they say he made a deal with a BIA official name Calandra Charging Eagle, to pay off her $10,000 in gambling debts, in exchange for contracts and inside information. One of them was a half-million-dollar contract for lightning protection improvements at the Navajo Nation’s Pine Hill School.

That’s the same school where a Larry Barker investigation revealed serious safety deficiencies including non-working fire alarms, locked exits, and ADA violations. In part, because of bad contract deals arranged by the BIA.

Latest News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss