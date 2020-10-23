Washington contractor charged with bribing BIA official for jobs in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Washington contractor and New Mexico government official are facing federal charges after they are accused of a bribery scheme. According to federal prosecutors, Christopher Clemens was trying to secure contracts through the Bureau of Indian Affairs for his construction business.

In 2018, they say he made a deal with a BIA official name Calandra Charging Eagle, to pay off her $10,000 in gambling debts, in exchange for contracts and inside information. One of them was a half-million-dollar contract for lightning protection improvements at the Navajo Nation’s Pine Hill School.

That’s the same school where a Larry Barker investigation revealed serious safety deficiencies including non-working fire alarms, locked exits, and ADA violations. In part, because of bad contract deals arranged by the BIA.

Latest News: