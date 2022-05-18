ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A warrant is out for the arrest of a man who is accused of driving a murder suspect from Mexico to Albuquerque. Court documents requesting that warrant also shed more light on a missing person’s case.

Jonathan Martinez was arrested earlier this month for the murder of 19-year-old Trevone Robins in downtown Albuquerque last July. Martinez is also on officers’ radar in connection to the disappearance of his ex-girlfriend 20-year-old Yasmin Marquez.

According to court documents, Titus Thomas is now also facing charges for driving Martinez from Mexico back to Albuquerque. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says surveillance video at the border and text messages between the two prove it. The arrest warrant affidavit says Marquez had been with Martinez in Mexico but she left after issues arose in their relationship.

Earlier this month, Marquez’s mother spoke to KRQE News 13 about their relationship. “I can’t say a lot, but time passed and she decided she no longer wanted to be in that relationship because it was just… he was very abusive very threatening towards her and family and friends,” said Ivonne Jaramillo.

Marquez was last seen in her mother’s car which was found the day after she disappeared by Corrales Police. They say the interior had been set on fire. The arrest warrant affidavit now says Bernalillo County deputies executed a search warrant inside the Dodge Magnum.

It says they found several articles of female clothing with blood on them and a cell phone case with Marquez’s social security card and driver’s license. Deputies say Martinez had Marquez’s phone on him when he was arrested for the murder.

“He’s definitely a person of interest and we are conducting an investigation not only about him but also other people that have previously seen Yasmin or associated with her,” said Javier Marinelarena, Violence Crimes Investigator with BCSO.

Marquez has not been found.

Titus Thomas is now facing a charge of harboring or aiding a felon for driving Martinez across the border.