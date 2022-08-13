ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It could have been a simple traffic stop, but the driver behind the wheel refused to stop. Dash cam footage from July 16 shows a Bernalillo County Deputy attempting to pull over a black Chevy Silverado after seeing the driver, Marlon Bell, make quick lane changes and failed to use his signal.

With lights and sirens engaged, it was clear what the deputy was trying to do. However, Bell refused to pull over and took off. Bell eventually pulled into a parking lot. The stop wasn’t an easy task for the deputy, with Bell arguing with her.

After arguing back and forth for a couple of minutes, Bell takes off again. Deputies try catching up with him, but this time he gets away.

Now, he’s facing much more than a little traffic citation. There’s currently a warrant out for his arrest. He’s facing multiple charges including fleeing from an officer and resisting. Back in 2008, he was charged with a DWI.