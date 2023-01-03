ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is seeking a warrant to learn more about an armed robber charged with murdering a Blake’s Lotaburger employee. Ricky Eddie Martinez Jr. is accused of robbing the Blake’s Lotaburger in Española back in August and shooting employee Cypress Garcia in the chest.

Before this, agents say Martinez was accused in a string of armed robberies with the help of his girlfriend at the time, Chelsea Fernandez, and someone else whose initials are A.T. Investigators say there’s evidence they communicated through Facebook in plotting and carrying out the robberies.

They are now seeking a warrant to gain access to Martinez’s Facebook account as part of their case. Fernandez is charged in the Blake’s robbery as an accomplice.