Warrant out for arrest of woman accused in shoplifting ring

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A warrant is out for the arrest of a woman accused of being at the center of a crime ring. It’s part of the state Attorney General’s crackdown on retail crime. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office say Athena Padilla is one of at least four others who have shoplifted more than $19,000 from Kohl’s and Target.

They often use a tactic known as mobbing where they all leave the store with merchandise at once, making it almost impossible to confront them. Often investigators say that includes jewelry and perfume. Padilla is now facing 20 charges including felony shoplifting. Investigators say others in the same group are also wanted including Charmaine Sanchez and Victoria Martinez.