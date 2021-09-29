Warrant out for arrest of suspect accused of shooting service dog, owner

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for the suspect accused of shooting and killing a man and injuring his service dog. The Albuquerque Police Department was called to a neighborhood near Louisiana and Zuni last Wednesday when Shawn Lynch and his service dog had been shot.

Witnesses told police Lynch just looked at 21-year-old Xavier Marquez. They say Marquez asked what he was looking at and when he didn’t respond witnesses say he shot his service dog. They say the two began arguing and Marquez shot Lynch in the head.

Lynch was rushed to the hospital where he died on Monday. A warrant is out for the arrest of Marquez who is now facing an open count of murder. The day before the shooting, Marquez had just been released to pretrial services in another case where he’s accused of punching an off-duty officer in the face.