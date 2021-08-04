Warrant out for arrest of Santa Fe man accused of murdering over stolen drugs

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A warrant is out for the arrest of one of two men accused in a brutal murder. Ronnie Trujillo and Marlo Araico are accused of murdering Ruben Mendez over stolen drugs.

According to the arrest warrant in early March, Trujillo told Mendez they would rob a clothing store for drug money. This was all to bait him.

The pair picked up Mendez at the Allsups on Airport Rd. in Santa Fe. Trujillo tells police Araico stabbed Mendez in the back seat. His mutilated body was later found in a remote area in Santa Fe on land owned by the Bureau of Land Management.

Trujillo and Araico are now facing an open count of murder. Trujillo is behind bars while police are still searching for Araico.