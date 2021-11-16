Warrant out for arrest of man accused in armed robberies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A warrant is out for the arrest of a man accused of carjacking a family outside of a Walmart. Police were called to the store on Academy in July. The victim, a pregnant woman, says she had just helped her three kids into her truck when a man later identified as Dairon Romero pulled a gun on her and got into the truck.
She told police she yelled at her children to get out and they did, Romero drove away. Police say he later pepper-sprayed a cashier and robbed the Circle K on Bridge. The cashier tackled him and held him down until police arrived but he was released from jail. He’s also accused of robbing a Wendy’s.
Romero is now facing four counts of armed robbery. Police say they also connected him to a shooting in September that injured a man. However, the charges were dropped because the court could not get in touch with the victim.