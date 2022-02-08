ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A warrant is out for the arrest of a man accused in a southwest Albuquerque homicide. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to Gun Club Rd. near Coors on Jan. 23.

They found Thomas Nunn shot to death. Christopher Byers is now charged in his murder. They say Byers knew Nunn and evidence shows he planned to kill him and steal his car.

Deputies say Byers is also accused of dropping off a man at UNM Hospital with a gunshot wound in Nunn’s stolen vehicle. According to the criminal complaint, that shooting was being investigated as a suspicious death.