ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A warrant has been issued for an Albuquerque woman accused of murdering her fiancé. The body of Derrick Casey was found wrapped in blankets in the parking lot of a southeast Albuquerque apartment building in 2019. He had been shot in the back of the neck.

His fiancé, Jasminn Obleton first told police that Casey pulled a gun on her during an argument and she fought back in self-defense. Investigators say her story did not add up, and she went to great lengths to hide the crime by flushing the spent gun cartridges and getting friends to help her move the body. Obleton has a history of domestic violence arrests.

Thursday, a judge issued a failure to appear bench warrant for Obleton. Under a previous court order Obleton was supposed to turn herself in by April 12, but she has yet to do that. This is now the second warrant to be issued for her arrest.