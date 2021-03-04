Warrant issued for teen accused in January homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has issued a warrant for the suspect accused of killing two women at a northeast Albuquerque apartment complex. According to a criminal complaint, 15-year-old Josef Toney is accused of shooting and killing two women at an apartment complex near Jefferson and Montgomery.

The women were later identified as Aerial Mallam, 21, and Jessica Casaus Lucero, 31. Both women died at the scene. Toney is also accused of shooting and injuring a man at the complex as well.

When interviewed, Toney told police he knew one of the victims. The teen is being charged with two open counts of murder, armed robbery, two counts of aggravated battery, child abuse, and tampering with evidence