Warrant issued for Taos man who attacked wife in hospital

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – He was just given a sweet plea deal with no jail time. Now, a Taos man who attacked his wife, newborn, and officers, is wanted by police.

Last week, Rafael Orozco pleaded guilty in several cases, including when he prompted a lockdown at Holy Cross Hospital in 2017 after attacking his wife, who was breastfeeding in front of a male doctor.

Prosecutors agreed to allow Orozco to take part in a two-year drug treatment program instead of prison. Now, a warrant has been issued for his arrest because he didn’t show up for treatment.

Earlier this week, KRQE News 13 asked District Attorney Marcus Montoya why he gave Orozco such a big break. He said it was due to a lack of witness cooperation.

Orozco now faces the full 14-year sentence.