Warrant issued for suspected arsonist in Taos County

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are on the lookout for a suspected arsonist in Taos County. An arrest warrant has been issued for 41-year-old Michiah Roseberry after investigators say he lit a fire at the Oh My Garden Cafe and Market on July 4.
The warrant states the cafe owner had been renting out a property to Roseberry and his girlfriend but evicted him for damaging the place and lighting things on fire. Roseberry was arrest last month in a separate arson case then released from jail.
Latest News
- APD issues Silver Alert for Las Cruces man who traveled to Albuquerque
- Erica’s Tuesday Morning Forecast
- What’s happening at the US Postal Service: Postmaster general to testify before House amid outcry
- Nursing home cases jumped nearly 80% this summer as virus spread across South and West
- Couple who waved guns at protesters will appear at Republican National Convention