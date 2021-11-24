Warrant issued for suspect in fatal road rage shooting near Old Town

The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday morning at Central Avenue and Rio Grande Blvd. N.W., in front of the Central Grill. Police say a male victim has died.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect in a fatal road rage shooting that happened in October. Joshua Butler, 29, is charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence.

Nelson Gallegos Jr. was shot and killed on October 6 on Central Ave in front of the Central Grill Coffee House restaurant. He was taking his 7-year-old grandson to school.

In a criminal complaint filed Wednesday, police say witnesses saw a gray Honda minivan, driven by Gallegos, in what appeared to be a road rage incident with a silver Chevy pick-up truck. At one point, the minivan stops in the road and Gallegos gets out. Witnesses say Gallegos threw a piece of drywall and hit the driver’s side of the silver pick-up. That’s when a gunshot was heard and Gallegos fell to the ground. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The complaint states detectives received a tip after a Crime Stoppers bulletin was issued on October 13 that Joshua Butler was the driver of the truck. Detectives located his residence and found a 2006 Chevy Silverado extended cab truck at the home. A search of the home resulted in four firearms being found. The complaint states a white substance resembling sheetrock residue was found on the front driver’s side tire of the truck.

Cell phone records obtained by Albuquerque Police Department show Butler’s cell phone was in the area of the shooting when it occurred. This is a developing story.