Warrant issued for suspect in deadly South Valley crash, shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies are searching for a man accused of a double murder in the South Valley. Back in April, deputies found a crashed BMW near Coors and Arenal. Anthony Vigil and Ali Riyad were found inside the car with gunshot wounds.

Witnesses reported a white car had been chasing the two men. Investigators now believe Manuel Perez and two others shot them and drove off. According to the criminal complaint, investigators were able to use cell phone and Snapchat GPS data to place Perez near the intersection of Unser and Arenal around the time of the shooting on April 19.

According to the complaint, two unrelated vehicles and one house were struck by gunfire. There is now an arrest warrant for Perez. It suggests the shooting may have stemmed from a social media dispute involving a gun sale.

