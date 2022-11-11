ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a restaurant customer accused of murder. The death took place during a shooting that happened on October 28 outside the Wingstop at San Mateo and Zuni.

Employees said they saw a transient who frequents the area walk up to a customer and saw an exchange of words, which they believe to be a panhandling encounter. After that, they claimed to see that customer shoot him once, then four more times after he was on the ground. After that, the alleged shooter fled.

Police said surveillance video captured that customer picking up an order just before the shooting. The video also captured a license plate number that led back to 20-year-old Brandon Chatmon, who in Facebook photos, appears to be the same person. They also compared it to Chatmon’s driver’s license picture.’

Confident it’s the same person, authorities issued an arrest warrant. The victim has been identified as Vincent Lopez. Police have yet to find or arrest Chatmon.