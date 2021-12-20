Warrant issued for man in southeast Albuquerque homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of shooting a man in southeast Albuquerque is now behind bars. Police were called to 60th Street and Churchill Road on Sunday. Witnesses told police the victim, Jesse Castellano, got into an SUV which sped down 60th. He was then shot and tossed out of the vehicle.

Police say 29-year-old Miguel Gomez’s girlfriend called dispatch saying he showed up to her house, covered in blood, with a gun staying he had “defended himself from a man on 60th.” Gomez now faces murder charges.