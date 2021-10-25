Warrant issued for man accused of shooting gun from his truck

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – An Edgewood man is wanted for a road rage shooting involving a mother and her two-year-old. The woman told police it all started when she was driving on I-40 near Zuzax earlier in October.

Story Continues Below

She says she had just passed a semi when a white F-150 cut her off and began brake checking her. She watched as he also pointed a gun at other vehicles. When she got off the freeway at Juan Tabo, she says he exited too.

She then heard a loud pop that she thought was a gunshot and drove to the nearest police station. According to a criminal complaint, the driver followed her and at one point, shot at her.

She was able to take a photo of the truck and police matched it to its owner, 28-year-old Joseph Turner. A warrant was issued for his arrest after she positively identified him.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES