Warrant issued for man accused of exposing himself to woman at Hobby Lobby

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s a warrant out for a man accused of exposing himself to a woman in a local Hobby Lobby. It didn’t take long for police to identify him because he’s been accused of doing it before.

James Chavez, 28, is charged with indecent exposure. A woman says she was at the Hobby Lobby at Cottonwood Mall and kneeled down to look at some stickers. When she looked up, Chavez was right above her exposing himself.

Surveillance cameras captured a picture of him, and police were able to identify him as Chavez. He was arrested in 2018 for allegedly approaching a woman near the Bosque with a sword and exposing himself.

The District Attorney’s office says a motion to keep him locked up was denied. They say they’ll ask again to keep him locked up.

Hist trial in that first case is set for next month.