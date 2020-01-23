Warrant issued for Albuquerque man who flashed preschoolers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man who exposed himself to kids at a preschool in October is now a wanted man.

On Wednesday, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for 27-year-old Jacob Segura, after he failed to hold up his end of a plea deal made in December.

Segura pleaded guilty to a felony charge of aggravated indecent exposure after he flashed kids at Escuela Del Sol Montesorri school near downtown. Judge Michael Mcdonald suspended the sentence, meaning Segura didn’t have to serve any jail time. However, as part of the deal, he had to register as a sex offender and go to counseling.

Court documents show Segura had five days to register as a sex offender and still failed to do so 33 days later. The documents also show he never showed up to meet with his probation officer.

Neighbors who live near the preschool are concerned Segura isn’t on the sex offender registry.

“I mean he has to do it. He didn’t, he should. It’s not that he should, he must. If not, I don’t know what are the consequences but he definitely has to do it,” said a neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified.

Segura has a lengthy criminal history in the area. When he flashed the preschoolers in October, he was already on parole after serving a year and a half in prison for child pornography.