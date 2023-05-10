ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Andrew Marler, the man accused of resisting arrest and falling 15 feet into an irrigation ditch, is a wanted man again. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the 22-year-old for that encounter in the North Valley on March 3.

It stemmed from a late-night traffic stop but deputies said Marler refused to cooperate and tried to pull away while handcuffed. During the struggle, both Marler and the deputy fell over a rail and into the water. Deputies said Marler, a convicted felon, also had a gun in his backpack.

Court records show Marler was released from custody in that case but went on to cause more trouble. He was arrested for another incident days later. Investigators said Marler stole another man’s belongings near 1st and Indian School, threw rocks at him and chased him with an axe.

Marler was released again but he failed to check in or show up to court. There’s now a bench warrant out for his arrest.