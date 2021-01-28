Warrant issued for Albuquerque man accused of shooting dog

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is accused of killing a dog and threatening the owner. An arrest warrant was filed for Edgar Torres after the shooting earlier this month near Menaul and Fourth Sreet. Police say he walked up to the home when the dog got aggressive and approached Torres. That’s when police say Torres shot the dog.

The owner reportedly told Torres to stay outside until he could put the dog away because it’s known to get defensive but police say Torres ignored that request. Torres is now facing extreme animal cruelty, witness intimidation, and gun charges. He has a long criminal history including domestic violence and kidnapping charges.