Wanted shoplifter tased after he tries to out run Albuquerque police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man found passed out in his car got more than he bargained for after he tried to give police the slip. “Stop you’re going to get tased,” an officer yelled. However, Jonah Bell didn’t heed that warning from Albuquerque police.

Last June, officers found the 34-year-old passed out in his car near Gibson and Girard. Bell had a warrant out for his arrest for skipping out on court for a shoplifting charge. When officers tried to speak with him, he took off.

Police eventually caught up with him in a residential neighborhood by the nearby golf course, where Bell was now on foot. As the officer yelled commands, Bell made his way toward him. Rather than stopping, Bell took off and tried to jump a fence to avoid the officer. Even after being tased, a panicked Bell still struggled to follow directions.

Once he was in handcuffs Bell said the officers scared him and that’s why he ran. Bell has a lengthy history of shoplifting and skipping out on court.