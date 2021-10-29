Wanted sex offender arrested in Alamogordo

Crime

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A wanted sex offender from South Dakota has been arrested in southern New Mexico. The U.S. Marshals Task Force contacted the Alamogordo Police Department on Wednesday, Oct. 27 stating that Daniel Shultz was possibly in the area and that he was wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.

Authorities state that Shultz’s vehicle was seen pulling into a local business around 3:35 p.m. and that officers responded to the area and took him into custody without further incident.

Schultz was incarcerated at the Otero County Detention Center and is awaiting extradition back to South Dakota.

