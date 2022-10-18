LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man who keeps getting into police chases this year — and keeps getting out of jail with the promise he’ll behave — is now on the run. You might remember Paul Mares from earlier this year – he was on probation when he took state police on a chaotic 15-minute chase on I-25 near Las Vegas after running a stop sign.

The chase ended in gunfire, with Mares getting hit. He was released on a GPS monitor and ordered to stay at his Santa Fe home while awaiting trial. He didn’t.

On June 8, Mares was found sleeping in his car on the roadway in Las Vegas. He sped away from the police. Mares racked up another nine charges from the high-speed chase in June, including animal cruelty.

Mares was arrested and booked into San Miguel County Detention Center. He paid $5,000 to bond out and has been skipping his court appearances since. Now he’s a wanted man.

KRQE reached out to the San Miguel County District Attorney’s office to ask why they did not file a motion to keep mares behind bars until trial after the last chase. We’re waiting to hear back. Mares is supposed to go on trial next month.