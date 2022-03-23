HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Hobbs man is accused of trying to outrun deputies on a tractor. Last week, Lea County deputies were notified of a wanted man on private property, south of Hobbs.

When they got there, deputies say they spotted Reid Menefee, who then hopped onto a tractor and led them on a short chase. According to the sheriff’s office, Menefee then jumped out of the moving John Deere and took off on foot for more than a mile and a half before deputies were able to take him into custody.

He faces several charges, including the unlawful taking of a vehicle, resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer, and criminal damage to property because he allegedly damaged the tractor’s ignition as well as a shipping crate in front of where the tractor was parked. Estimates of the total damage to property is $2,800.