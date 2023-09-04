CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A wanted fugitive is now in custody after a shooting in Carlsbad led police to him. Since July, police have been searching for Jeremy Melendrez, who has a long and violent criminal history.

Around noon on Monday, Carlsbad police said they arrested 41-year-old Jeremy Melendrez after an hours-long SWAT situation. Melendrez was wanted in Albuquerque and Carlsbad.

According to Police, a woman was shot near the 2100 block of Algerita. The suspect, identified as Melendrez, ran off. Police received word he was possibly at another residence just blocks away.

A SWAT team was activated, and according to police, Melendrez fired several rounds at officers. Officials mentioned after a “tense” standoff, Melendrez surrendered and was arrested. Police are relieved the wanted fugitive is off the streets.

“It’s not like he was having a bad day. This individual has been involved in multiple incidents throughout the course of his life where he’s put people in danger or caused injury,” said Police Captain for the Carlsbad Police Department, Jessie Rodriguez.

This isn’t his first run-in with police or violent crime; he had two active felony warrants for his arrest when police caught him on Monday. Melendrez is accused of robbing a Pizza Hut in Albuquerque on July 22nd. Two weeks later, Melendrez was spotted at an apartment building off of Central where he is accused of shooting at security guards.

He is also connected to a shooting and stabbing in Carlsbad in early July. Melendrez was also involved in the 14-year-old cold case killing of Sasha Hedgecock in 2002. He took a plea deal and was given time served plus probation for voluntary manslaughter.

The victim’s condition from Monday morning is unknown. Police added the incident on Monday is believed to be a random act.

Melendrez is already facing a number of felony charges from previous charges. He’ll face new charges for Monday’s shooting including 14 counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer.