ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people were apprehended in separate incidents on Thursday, New Mexico State Police (NMSP) reported.

Daylen Medina, 20, of Albuquerque, was wanted for aggravated assault and battery on a police officer.

NMSP said they were searching for Medina, and around 5 p.m., they found him in a Walmart parking lot. He reportedly fled on foot but was taken into custody shortly after. Officials claimed a gun fell out of his waistband during the chase and narcotics and a firearm were seen in his vehicle.

Another arrest took place that night. Authorities said around 11 p.m., a stolen vehicle was found at the Union 505 Apartment Complex. Dominic Montoya, who was on probation for drug trafficking, was taken into custody.