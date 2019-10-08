Wanted criminal arrested in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A criminal on the run for almost two years has been caught, and it seems he’s been busy while on the run.

Albuquerque police say they came across Antavio Cox on Sunday while conducting a Balloon Fiesta safety operation. Cox is wanted for violating probation in the murder of an alleged drug dealer in May 2015.

The man was found tied up and strangled. Cox pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence in the case.

Police say he was wanted for rape and criminal sexual contact of a minor in Texas. He remains behind bars at MDC.