ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police is highlighting 25 fugitives that department says are wanted in outstanding, violent felony cases. The department featured the fugitives on poster boards Monday morning, while unveiling a plan to address 800 of more 60,000 outstanding warrants in the metro-area through the next year.

The City of Albuquerque is asking the state legislature to create a warrant service fund with as much as $20-million dollars in funding. Albuquerque city officials are hoping to net $10-million from that potential future fund, which would be used to pay officer overtime the department says it needs to serve warrants while maintaining the city’s current policing workload. The bill currently carrying the proposal, House Bill 97, has not yet been voted on by lawmakers in the 2023 legislative session.

Across three posters Monday, APD highlighted 25 suspects wanted on warrants across cases filed between 2017 and 2023. The list was compiled by department command staff over the last several weeks, as the city has publicly discussed its legislative push.

While the suspects on the list may have outstanding warrants, it doesn’t necessarily mean the suspects are in the metro-area, or, even alive. APD says it expects to learn more about each of the suspects on the backlog as its 16 teams work to address the backlog, one case at a time.

“One thing with warrants is, I’m sure we’re going to get phone calls, there are individuals here who may be in jail somewhere else, but notifying us and letting us know to get the wheels of justice going is important,” Chief Medina said. “Sometimes, not all the pieces of the system talk together.”

A list of 25 suspects wanted on warrants in Albuquerque as of January 30, 2023 | Image Courtesy: Albuquerque Police

Here’s the full list of 25 suspects APD highlighted at Monday’s news conference and the accused crimes those suspects have warrants for:

Jazmen Molina – Warrant for harboring or aiding a felon – warrant active as of 2022.

Paulette Locaspino – Warrant for aggravated battery w/ a deadly weapon – warrant active as of 2022.

Tommy Leeds – Warrant for aggravated assault w/ a deadly weapon, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, unlawful carry of a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, concealing identity – warrant active as of 2022.

Charissa Kee – Warrant for escaping a community release program, robbery, receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle – warrant active as of 2022.

Nevin Kendall – Warrant for robbery – warrant active as of 2022 and 2023.

Robert Romero – Warrant for aggravated battery w/ a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon – warrant active as of 2018 and 2022.

Daniel Rodriguez – Warrant for possession of a firearm by a felon, receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated assault upon a peace officer w/ a deadly weapon, armed robbery w/ a deadly weapon – warrant active as of 2023.

Jaime Quezada – Warrant for aggravated assault – warrant active as of 2022.

Elena Ornelas – Warrant for aggravated battery w/ a deadly weapon, receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle, concealing identity – warrant active as of 2023.

Herman Murillo – Warrant for unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, impersonating a peace officer – warrant active as of 2022.

Nicolas Whitman – Warrant for shooting from a motor vehicle, shooting at a dwelling or occupied building – warrant active as of 2018.

Naing Tun – Warrant for aggravated battery upon a peace officer – warrant active as of 2018.

Robert Torres – Warrant for criminal sexual penetration, aggravated burglary, stalking – warrant active as of 2021.

Brittany Stanford – Warrant for disarming a peace officer (removing firearm or weapon) – warrant active as of 2021.

Jason Smith – Warrant for robbery, trafficking a controlled substance – warrant active as of 2020.

Matthew Martinez – Warrant for robbery, possession of a firearm or destructive destructive by a felon – warrant active as of 2022.

Christian Wood – Warrant for aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officers, receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle, escape from a community custody program, concealing identity – warrant active as of 2022 and 2023.

Crystal Arroyos – Warrant for aggravated assault against a household member (strongarm) – warrant active as of 2022.

Dwayne Caesar – Warrant for possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon, possession of a controlled substance – warrant active as of 2018.

Anastasia Ferrera – Warrant for aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer, receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle – warrant active as of 2022

Anthony Galassi – Warrant for armed robbery, aggravated assault w/ a deadly weapon, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer – warrant active as of 2022.

Robert Harmon – Warrant for bomb scare, bomb threat – warrant active as of 2021.

Amanda Logue – Warrant for battery upon a health care worker – warrant active of 2022.

Crystal Mascarenas – Warrant for possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in great bodily harm – warrant active as of 2021.

Shannon Lucero – Warrant for possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon, receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a control substance. Warrant active as of 2022.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers’ 24 hours anonymous hotline at 505-843-STOP.