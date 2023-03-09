ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Detectives from the Albuquerque Police Department are actively searching for 26-year-old Elena Ornelas. Ornelas has been accused in the murder of Sadie Hill at a southeast Albuquerque apartment complex on Jan. 21.

APD held a news conference on Jan. 30 that featured several wanted suspects. Their list of suspects included Ornelas, however, she was on their list for a separate shooting in Dec. 2022. Police say they did not know at the time of the conference that Ornelas had allegedly murdered Hill just nine days prior.

“This is exactly why we are emphasizing felony warrants and asking the Legislature for money to help get these suspects into custody,” the APD chief said. “If we want to make an impact on crime, help us with overtime so all police agencies and sheriff’s departments can crack down on warrants.”

According to detectives, Ornelas and Hill were in an apartment on Bell Avenue when witnesses say they got into an argument and Ornelas allegedly shot and killed Hill. Witnesses say both women were known narcotics users and that Hill was smoking Fentanyl the night of her murder.