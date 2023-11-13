ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Walgreens security guard was formally charged with assault after attacking a man with a baton last month. Martin Sandoval is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.

Back on October 18, Sandoval was working at the Walgreens at Central and Eubank when he approached two people outside and told them to leave. They told him they were waiting on a prescription and he left, only to return a few moments later.

He again told them they were loitering and then attacked one of them with a baton, hitting a man in the head. The man suffered a seizure directly following the attack. Sandoval pleaded not guilty to both charges.