ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Walgreens security guard was arrested on Wednesday after attacking a man with a baton. According to a criminal complaint, Martin Sandoval was working at the Walgreens near Central and Eubank when he approached two people outside.

He told them they were loitering and asked them to leave. Sandoval was told the two were waiting on a prescription and he left only to return a few minutes later. He told them they were loitering again and then attacked one of them with a baton hitting a man in the head. The man fell to the ground, blood coming from his head, and had a seizure.

The Albuquerque Police Department said video from the story backs up the victim’s story. Sandoval was arrested and booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center. He’s facing a single charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The state has filed for pretrial detention. Sandoval will be in court for a detention hearing on Monday.