NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) took a wanted man into custody. He’s accused of sexually abusing a minor.

According to NMSP, Darren Powell, 52, of La Luz, New Mexico, was wanted in the state of Virginia for criminal sexual penetration of a minor.

The investigation was sparked because the Tularosa Police Department reached out to NMSP to say they think a counselor at the public schools had a felony warrant out of Virginia.

Police verified the warrant, and Powell was taken into custody in La Luz. He was taken to the Otero County Detention Center and will be sent to Virginia.