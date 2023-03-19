ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been a deadly weekend across the metro, with police investigating four homicides in a span of 24 hours. Homicide numbers are following right along with last year’s record-breaking number. This violent weekend follows just days after police announced their crime statistics for the year so far.

Sunday, Mar. 19, just after midnight, Albuquerque police said officers responded to Dorado place in southeast Albuquerque near central and tramway. Police found a victim who had been shot and killed. That’s all the information police would give on that case.

Then, around 5 a.m. on Sunday, officers in the valley area command were dispatched to First Street and Indian School. There, officers found a victim dead with gunshot wounds. The department’s homicide unit was called in to investigate.

However, the violence began on Saturday at 7 a.m. when Albuquerque fire rescue put out a house fire near Central and Girard. Inside, crews discovered a body in the home after the fire on silver. APD’s homicide unit was called in shortly after to investigate based on the nature of the injuries the victim had. And later that afternoon, police were called to investigate another homicide in northwest Albuquerque near Corrales and Alameda where police say a motorcyclist was shot and killed.

These murders bring the total number of homicides to 20 in the city since Jan. 1, 2023. This time last year the city had 24. These latest homicides have the city on track to meet last year’s numbers. According to APD, 120 murders occurred in the city last year.