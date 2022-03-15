ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of a dangerous carjacking seven years ago is in trouble again, this time for allegedly opening fire at a motel. Forty-four-year-old Donovan Bookout is accused of shooting at a guest at the Motel Six at Carlisle and I-40 on Feb. 22.

A warrant is out for his arrest. He faces charges that include shooting at a dwelling.

This isn’t the first time he’s been in trouble. In 2015, Bookout was upset his dad wouldn’t activate his cellphone, so he grabbed a gun and carjacked a woman.

It ended when Bookout hit another car and a power pole near Lousiana and Montgomery. Charges were dropped on the state level after he was ruled incompetent to stand trial. Federal charges were also dropped.