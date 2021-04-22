Vigil held in Albuquerque park in remembrance of homicide victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Grieving families gathered Thursday night to remember their murdered loved ones as well as call for more to be done about violent crime in Albuquerque. “Since his life has been taken, it has taken part of me with him. And so, I know what each and every one of you are going through and I want you to know you are not alone,” said Nicole Chavez, who lost her son, Jaydon.

Thursday’s vigil at Bianchetti Park was held just down the street from where Manzano High School student Jaydon Chavez-Silver was shot to death at a house party in 2015. Photos honoring dozens of victims who died at the hands of others were set up around the park as families shared their stories.

“The pain doesn’t go away. We still never have our loved one back and it just, it’s sad that we have to get together like this. It’s heartbreaking to see so many people affected,” said Lashanna Villanueva, who lost her 19-year-old son, Isaiah.

One of the speakers was Sam Vigil, the husband of Jackie Vigil. She was gunned down in her westside driveway in 2019.