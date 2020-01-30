Video: Woman flees from police, bizarre excuse when she gets arrested

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Dashcam video captured a woman leading police on a dangerous chase, and when she was caught she gave them an odd excuse why she was fleeing from them.

Video shows Madelin Iraheta Coreas on January 10 around 2 a.m. nearly hitting a police officer on an I-40 off-ramp near Gallup, which forced the officer to swerve off the road to get out of the way. Then the dangerous chase begins, which tops speeds of 120 mph on the icy interstate.

Three minutes later, you can see Coreas spinning out across the median and crashing into a pickup truck. When the officer got to the scene to question the woman, it was a bizarre exchange.

“I’m sorry, I thought you were a bad guy,” said Madelin Iraheta Coreas.

“That’s why I had lights and sirens because you thought I was a bad guy? Why were you driving the wrong way?” said the officer.

“Like I said, there are people who pretend to be cops,” said Coreas.

Coreas was arrested and is facing several charges including DWI.