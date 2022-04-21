ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Terrifying moments for a woman who was shot at while in the backyard of her west side home. And she says this is not the first shooting in her neighborhood this year.

The woman KRQE News 13 spoke with did not want to be named but she wanted to share her story because she was scared someone else is going to either be hurt or even killed. For this woman, it was supposed to be a day of house chores. “I was just doing my yard work in my pajamas,” she said, “In that moment? I was I, I freaked out.”

At around noon, as she was doing her yard work, she was unaware of a red car that drove by her house. She then heard what she thought were fireworks. “I thought, is that bullets? Or is that like a car backing? You know, doing its thing? Or fireworks? I didn’t know.” That red car turned around and shot at her as they approached the house.

“So he pointed the gun at me and he shot three times. And I just went down.”

She and her husband say that this isn’t the first incident in the neighborhood this year. Just seven months ago, there was another shooting. “There was a renter up the street that was having a party, and it got out of hand and so people were kicked out of the party shots were fired. And the people in the house fired shots back,” said the woman’s husband.



She says she hopes that someone recognizes that car. She is worried because the sidewalk over her wall, where the shooting happened, is often busy with people. “If that would have those people would have been walking with their baby, right there. Or the people with their dog who knows what happened.”



KRQE NEWS 13 did reach out to APD for more information but did not hear back. Anyone with information is asked to call police.