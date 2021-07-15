VIDEO: Well-known BLM protester refuses to leave crime scene

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A well-known Black Lives Matter protester is once again claiming he’s being targeted by law enforcement. This time, because he was arrested at the scene of Wednesday’s FBI agent involved shooting. Deputies say he very clearly broke the law. There are two different video perspectives of Clifton White’s arrest Wednesday, one from his wife and the other from the arresting Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputy.

Deputy: “Put your hands behind your back.”

Guerrero: “No! No! For what?! For What?!”

Deputy: “For interfering with a crime scene.”

The cuffs go on White and his wife, Selinda Guerrero, after about two minutes into Bernalillo County sheriff’s deputies repeatedly telling them to get out of the crime scene tied to Wednesday’s deadly FBI agent involved shooting.

Lapel video shows White and Guerrero walking towards the yellow crime scene tape and then walk around a tree to find a gap in the crime tape.

Deputy: “This is as far as you need to go.”

White: “You don’t need to tell me nothing.”

Deputy: “I’m telling you…”

White: “Are you reading me my rights? Am I under arrest or something?”

Deputy: “No… but this is a crime scene.”

White: “This is not a crime scene.”

Deputy: “This is a crime scene. This is a crime scene.”

Guerrero: “There’s no yellow tape there. We know a Black man was murdered by police here today.”

The FBI has not identified the man killed in Wednesday’s shooting but White and Guerrero are well-known Black Lives Matter protestors helping organize last summer’s protest following the murder of George Floyd.

At the time, White and Guerrero claimed he was targeted for his role in the protest but the Albuquerque Police Department and the mayor’s office said he was arrested for violating his parole on a number of violent charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, armed robbery and drug trafficking.

At Wednesday’s scene, the couple instantly became combative with deputies.

White: “My name is Clifton White. What’re you gonna do?”

Deputy: “Okay…Clifton White.”

White: “Don’t f****** touch me.”

Deputy: “I’m not.”

White: “You already know. So, don’t give me no orders.”

Deputy: “I’m not. I’m trying to use my words. Let’s use our words.”

White: “You don’t need to talk to me. Stop talking to me.”

After several rounds of name-calling and repeated refusal to get out of the federal crime scene, deputies arrested White. With cameras rolling, White starts yelling to his wife that he’s being choked but lapel camera, it’s clear to see that simply did not happen.

White: “You gonna grab me by my throat?!”

Deputy: “This is your shoulder.”

White: “You gonna grab me by my throat?”

Deputy: “This is your shoulder!”

Deputies say White had high blood pressure and received medical treatment. He is now facing charges including obstruction and assault on a peace officer. Following White’s parole violation arrest last summer, he did have to serve several months behind bars.