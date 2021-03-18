VIDEO: VCSO deputies shoot man armed with hatchet

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are seeing the moments Valencia County deputies opened fire on a man during a domestic disturbance call. A witness described the scene to deputies.

Deputy: Where is he at?

Witness: He’s in the house, I’m lucky I got out of the house.

Deputy: What do you mean? He’s freaking out bad?

Witness: He had a knife and a hatchet, and he says ‘I’ll kill Blacks,’ and he came toward me and I got out of the house fast.

That’s what deputies heard when they arrived at the home south of Los Lunas earlier this month. The woman said her grandson was inside, threatening to hurt her and others. Deputies went in and tried to talk the man out.

Deputy: Look man, do you know why we’re here?

Suspect: I don’t care anymore. I want to kill people.

Deputy: Drop the knife, man. Drop the knife.

Suspect: No!

Deputy: Please drop the knife.

Suspect: I don’t care, kill me. Please, take me home.

Shortly after that, deputies opened fire, wounding the man. He is expected to recover, and will face charges. State police is still investigating the shooting, and is not yet releasing the names of the man or the deputies involved.