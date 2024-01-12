ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Security camera footage obtained by KRQE News 13 showed the moments two individuals crashed a truck into an Albuquerque dispensary and attempted to steal the ATM machine inside it.

The incident happened at the Leaf and Flower dispensary at 10601 Central Ave. NE around 5 a.m. on Nov. 30, according to the police report. The two male suspects made it past the metal gate surrounding the property before smashing into the building.

The security camera footage shows the two suspects attempting to steal the ATM by wrapping a chain around it and pulling it out with the truck. They were unsuccessful because the chain appeared to break, the police report stated.

The individuals then decided to take items from the business, including change from the registers, according to the report. When officers arrived at the dispensary, they confronted the two hooded suspects who were still in the store, police body camera video showed.

The suspects began to walk officers and then used a fire extinguisher to create a smoke screen so they could get away. One of the officers attempted to use their taser on the suspects, but they fled and got away. The police report stated that one of the suspects was seen fleeing another on foot behind the north fence of the property.

A K9 officer was brought to the scene, but no other individuals were located inside the business, according to police.

The dispensary briefly closed following the incident but reopened the next day, Dec. 1. KRQE reached out to APD to see if any arrests were made. We are waiting to hear back.