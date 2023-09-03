ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Videos released by the Albuquerque Police Department Sunday show a police chase throughout Albuquerque that ended with the arrests of two people this weekend. Albuquerque police said Saturday’s chase stemmed from a fight at a party the night before.

Authorities were originally called out to a home near 86th and Tower on Saturday for reports of a shooting. Later, police spotted a Dodge Charger they said was connected to the shooting. Police said five people were inside the car, two of which were 18-year-old Nikko Starr and his girlfriend 20-year-old Kelsey Medina.

After attempting to stop the charger, a police chase ensued. Police chased the car on Interstate 40 eastbound where it weaved in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. At one point the car got off the highway, making two stops. Each time passengers taking off on foot. APD said the car was stopped with a spike strip at a dead end behind El Vado Motel on Central.

According to the police report, a woman went to the party Friday night with her cousin who then got into a fight with Starr.

Later that night, Starr accused the woman of stealing his wallet. Police said Starr and his friends then broke into the female’s home and stole her PlayStation Saturday. Starr and friends allegedly returned to vandalize the woman’s car and fired shots at the home where the car was parked.

Starr and Medina are both charged with aggravated burglary and shooting at an occupied dwelling amongst other charges. Starr is also charged with aggravated fleeing. Police have not said if the other passengers in the car have been arrested or charged.