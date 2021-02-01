Video: Truck driver arrested in New Mexico for drunk driving

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – You hear stories of truck drivers falling asleep at the wheel, even taking illegal substances to stay awake for a long haul. What you don’t see often, is a drunk trucker. An alarming sight on I-40, the driver of an 18-wheeler who can’t seem to stay in one lane. “This guy is swerving. This guy is all over the place,” the officer said in the video.

New Mexico State Police pulled over Yaroslov Pavlyshe in Moriarty, after receiving two separate calls a couple of weeks ago about the truck veering into the center median. The officer immediately questions his sobriety. After that, the 34-year-old New York State man goes through a field sobriety test.

Pavlyshe struggles to walk in a straight line and he can barely stand on one foot for longer than a couple of seconds. After the test, the officer questions him again. The driver is arrested and taken to the nearest police station for a breathalyzer test. The man blew a 0.26, more than three times the legal limit. The driver was charged with aggravated DWI and failure to maintain a traffic lane truck drivers can lose their commercial license for a year for a first-time DWI.