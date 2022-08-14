ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What was supposed to be an attempted traffic stop turned into moments of a struggle between BCSO deputies and a suspect. On July 12, deputies tried to pull over a driver, later identified as Julio Martinez, for a broken headlight. Deputies say Martinez continued driving, eventually pulling over in front of a house and exiting the vehicle.

Later, deputies try talking with Martinez, who initially said he was not the driver of the car and initially didn’t want to give law enforcement his name. He later said that was because of a warrant.

Deputies try to get him in the car and Martinez immediately refuses. He eventually said he would make deputies earn their paycheck. He swears at deputies and claims he has a hurt shoulder while deputies continue to ask him to get in the car. They eventually try putting him in the car while Martinez resists.

Deputies were later able to get Martinez in the car and take him to the hospital where he was cleared. Martinez was booked into MDC. He is facing charges of battery on a peace officer, resisting arrest, and driving with a revoked license.