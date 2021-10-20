VIDEO: Thieves snatch Halloween decorations from Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is disappointed after thieves paid a visit to her front yard Halloween display that she takes a lot of pride in. However, she decided to do something about it and play detective. After spending nearly two weeks and more than a $1,000 on the decorations, homeowner Jessica Killingsworth was upset to check her Ring camera and found thieves had hit her home.

“While me and my husband were both at work someone came, caught it on the Ring, she came in, ran in the yard, just ran in, grabbed the spider, and ran off,” said Killingsworth.

In the surveillance video, a young woman makes off with one of the spiders in her elaborate display. Killingsworth suspects the crooks had their eyes on that spider because that’s all they took. She’s disappointed there are people out there who don’t respect the work it takes to put up these kinds of displays or the joy they bring to neighbors.

“We put a lot of time and effort into this. This is a labor of love. We don’t get money from it, we just get that joy of people being happy, getting scared on Halloween, kids all being excited about all the colors, the skeletons, and the fun of it. So, when somebody steals from you, you feel that anxiety,” said Killingsworth.

Killingsworth says she did drive around the neighborhood and found what she believed is the car the crooks were driving. She did not confront them for her own safety. Killingsworth did file a police report but she’s realistic and knows police can’t spend too much time on a stolen Halloween spider.