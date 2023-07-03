ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — News 13 is getting a firsthand look at a major shoplifting event at a Walgreens in the Northeast Heights of Albuquerque. A viewer sent in video he took of the theft and expressed shock at how brazen these crooks were.

Rob MacIvor, who took the video, stated he’s previously witnessed three separate incidents of people shoplifting from the Walgreens on Wyoming Boulevard and San Antonio Drive. He said it’s frustrating to see it go unchecked.

“They just walked straight in, walked right into the liquor store, and started pulling the larger bottles of alcohol off of the shelves,” MacIvor explained, “It almost felt like they knew that they were not going to be stopped.”

MacIvor felt compelled to film this situation because he’s seen thefts like this happen at this Walgreens before.

“Several days earlier, I was at the same Walgreens, and there were some shoplifters that came in, kind of boldly came in, and just started cleaning out the makeup counter,” MacIvor recalled.

Fast forward to Friday, June 30: MacIvor is at the check-out counter when he witnesses this shoplifting in action. Shortly before this, he said he witnessed another man and woman shoplifting handfuls of merchandise from the store, too. “You could see the manager and the attendant just watched them, shook their heads again.”

He said employees have told him it happens all day, everyday. Even when he filmed the thieves, they were almost oblivious to themselves being caught on camera. “I did ask the Walgreens manager, ‘Why do you allow this to happen,’ and he said, ‘Walgreens management tells us we’re not allowed to interfere.'”

He explained seeing this happening was surreal and frustrating to watch.

“It felt to me like they were probably going to somebody else taking their merchandise. Obviously, they’re not going in and just drinking gallons of whiskey or whatever,” MacIvor speculated.

It’s exactly this sort of organized retail crime problem that the Mayor of Albuquerque and the Bernalillo County District Attorney both said last week, at separate news conferences, they’re hopeful a new organized retail crime law will help address.

“We know, especially, that this is still a big issue that I’m in communication with Walgreens about, and CVS, and there’s broader efforts trying to work with them on how they handle keeping their own businesses secure,” Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said.

“We will make a difference when it comes to retail shoplifting because it’s not just scary for the business owner; it’s so frightening for anybody that’s going shopping,” Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman said.

For now, frustration prevails: “Something’s not working. That’s clear. Something is not working,” MacIvor stated.

In a statement about this incident, the District Attorney’s Office told News 13 it was investigating this incident, and that it is ‘unacceptable.’

The Albuquerque Police Department tells News 13 no police report has been filed for this incident, but if or when the store does file a police report, they will assign a detective.

News 13 also reached out to Walgreens corporate for a response to this incident. They sent us a statement saying in part they are cooperating with local law enforcement to address issues with crime.