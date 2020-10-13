Video: Teen steals car, attempts to carjack others while high on acid

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A 16-year-old whose mother said he was high on acid, led police on a foot chase after trying to carjack other drivers.

Alamogordo Police and Otero County Sheriff’s Deputies came upon a chaotic scene on September 2 after a teen rear-ended a vehicle at the intersection of Scenic Drive and White Sands Boulevard, and then attempted to carjack another vehicle.

16-year-old Nathaniel Leach’s mother said he was high on acid when he stole his grandmother’s car earlier that morning from their home outside of Tularosa. After crashing the car, he ran into the Lowe’s parking lot and attempted to take another car.

Police chased him and caught up with him near where he crashed his grandmother’s car. Leach is charged with resisting and obstructing police and driving under the influence. Police took Leach to the hospital. His mother told police she believed he was possessed and even had a priest attempt an exorcism on him.

